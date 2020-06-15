District 204 Celebrates the Class of 2020

Celebrating the Class of 2020

Yesterday, the class of 2020 from Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley, and Metea Valley were able to celebrate their senior year with online commencement ceremonies.

All three of the schools’ in-person graduations were postponed due to COVID-19, but that didn’t mean their schools weren’t going to acknowledge their achievements and accomplishments over the past four years.

Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley’s online commencement started with a speech from student council president, Arya Nalluri. Then school principal Dr. Lance Fuhrer addressed the graduating seniors.

“This class, this school, and this community can give you strength for the journey ahead. Connections build confidence and that is a powerful light to shine forward.”

The commencement ceremony also featured other student speakers, a look back at memories from Neuqua, and the full list of names of the graduating class of 2020.

Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley’s online commencement started with a speech from school principal Jason Stipp.

“Take this perspective in knowing things can change for the better of others and use these memories to shape the world you want to create for your generation. Thank you and go Warriors!”

The ceremony also featured student speakers, student performances, and the full list of names of the graduating class of 2020.

Metea Valley

Metea Valley’s online commencement started with encouraging messages from school teachers and staff. Student speakers took the stage before school principal, Dr. Darrell Echols, addressed seniors.

“Be the change agents that I know you can be. Never forget that you’ll always be Mustangs and remember to keep in touch. We’re proud of you and we wish you the very best. And as always, go go Mustangs!”

The graduating class also received two special messages. Football player Todd Gurley and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin congratulated the class of 2020.

The ceremony also featured the full list of names of the graduating class of 2020 and ended with senior photos.

And for the last time before retirement, Superintendent Dr. Karen Sullivan addressed the graduates from all three schools and endorsed the class of 2020.

In-Person Graduation Plan

All three schools plan to hold their in-person commencement ceremonies on July 18.

Congratulations Class of 2020!

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.