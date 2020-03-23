Cancelled or Postponed Easter and Spring Events

Some Easter and spring events in Naperville have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus.

Easter and Spring Events at the Park District

The Naperville Park District has cancelled or postponed some of their Easter, spring, and other events this coming April:

Family Bingo, April 3 – Cancelled

Flashlight Egg Hunt, April 9 – Cancelled

Egg Hunt, April 11 – Cancelled

Partner Best Ball Challenge Tourney, April 11 – Cancelled

Elan Dance Showcase, April 18 – Cancelled

Road Rally, April 18 – Cancelled

Earth Day Fair – Rescheduled to October 3

Wonderful World of Wheels – Rescheduled to September 14

Golfapalooza – Rescheduled date TBD

Shred Event – Rescheduled date TBD

More Park District Closures

The park district has added Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses and all park district playgrounds and park restrooms to their list of closures. The district’s 136 parks will stay open but the park district reminds the public to practice social distancing and not to gather in groups.

All park district programs, events and volunteer opportunities scheduled to take place through April 7 have been cancelled. The park district is working on rescheduling or issuing refunds.

The start of the spring Naperville Youth Soccer and Premier Soccer season will not begin until after April 7. Staff are looking at their options for the season because of the delay and plan to provide an update this week.

Other Cancelled or Postponed Events

Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Hoppy Easter at Safety Town – Cancelled

Naperville Woman’s Half Marathon – Postponed to June 14

Weed Ladies Spring & Summer Floral Sale – Rescheduled date TBD

Naperville Blue Grass Festival – Rescheduled date TBD

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.