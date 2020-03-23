Easter and Spring Events

Cancelled or Postponed Easter and Spring Events

Posted on March 23, 2020

Some Easter and spring events in Naperville have been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus.

Easter and Spring Events at the Park District

The Naperville Park District has cancelled or postponed some of their Easter, spring, and other events this coming April:

  • Family Bingo, April 3 – Cancelled
  • Flashlight Egg Hunt, April 9 – Cancelled
  • Egg Hunt, April 11 – Cancelled
  • Partner Best Ball Challenge Tourney, April 11 – Cancelled
  • Elan Dance Showcase, April 18 – Cancelled
  • Road Rally, April 18 – Cancelled
  • Earth Day Fair – Rescheduled to October 3
  • Wonderful World of Wheels – Rescheduled to September 14
  • Golfapalooza – Rescheduled date TBD
  • Shred Event – Rescheduled date TBD

More Park District Closures

The park district has added Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses and all park district playgrounds and park restrooms to their list of closures. The district’s 136 parks will stay open but the park district reminds the public to practice social distancing and not to gather in groups.

All park district programs, events and volunteer opportunities scheduled to take place through April 7 have been cancelled. The park district is working on rescheduling or issuing refunds.

The start of the spring Naperville Youth Soccer and Premier Soccer season will not begin until after April 7. Staff are looking at their options for the season because of the delay and plan to provide an update this week.

Other Cancelled or Postponed Events

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

