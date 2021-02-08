Earn With a Purpose Employs Those with Diverse Developmental Abilities

Trying to find a local job for their son but finding it difficult, the Sotir family decided starting their own organization would be the best option.

And in July 2020, they were able to do it with the help of their friends, the Karlins.

Earn With a Purpose

The two families started non-profit, Earn With a Purpose. The organization hires people with diverse developmental abilities.

“They’re really involved in all facets of the business,” said co-founder Russ Karlins. “Anything from going to the manufacturer and picking out the products, to packaging it up and sending it out to other states, to delivering it to local customers.”

Chicago-based company, Gold Eagle, manufactures and supplies the products they sell including hand sanitizer and surface cleaner.

Peter Sotir

For Naperville North junior, Peter Sotir, the job and earning his own paycheck are a treat.

“I like my job and it’s working pretty well,” said Sotir. “It’s working so good I have to say.”

Sotir makes deliveries to the community and local businesses like the Naperville Running Company and Naperville Bank & Trust.

“We’re just delighted to see him get up in the morning with something to look forward to and be taking part of, like the rest of the family, being an employee at a company,” said Migdalia Sotir, co-founder of Earn With a Purpose and Peter’s mom. “So for us it’s extremely satisfying to see that.”

The organization also hired 19-year-old Napervillian, William Wepking, who joined in October.

Future Plans

Earn With a Purpose plans to hire more employees in the future to expand further in the Northern Illinois area.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.