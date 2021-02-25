Early Voting | DuPage Courthouse Upgrades | DuPage Vaccine Update

Early Voting

Early voting for the April 6 consolidated election begins today in DuPage and Will counties. DuPage County voters can stop by Building 5 of the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton to cast their ballots. Will County voters can head to the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. Voting is open through 4:30 p.m. Vote by mail ballots will also begin going out today. More voting locations will open on March 22 in both counties. You can find voting hours and additional information on the Will County and DuPage County clerk websites.

DuPage Courthouse Upgrades

In-person trials are set to resume at the DuPage County Courthouse after a $13 million renovation. Plexiglass partitions have been added to courtrooms, gallery and jury chairs spaced for social distancing, and technology upgraded to allow for Zoom hearings and trials. The most expensive renovation was the addition of a $7.6 million HVAC system. Money for the renovations came from federal CARES Act funds. DuPage County has a large backlog of cases to work through due to the pandemic. In-person trials will begin March 1.

DuPage Vaccine Update

The DuPage County Health Department reports that over one in seven DuPage County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. About 15% of those in the county have been vaccinated, with 5.1% receiving both doses. The county has experienced shorter supply for the last couple of weeks, resulting in over 80% of the current inventory going toward second doses. Until supplies become more plentiful, the DCHD will not be expanding its Phase 1b coverage to include those with certain high-risk conditions and comorbidities as many other counties in the state are doing today. The health department says vaccine supply is expected to increase over the next few weeks.

Clear Drains

The City of Naperville is reminding residents to clear storm drains near their homes. With milder temperatures comes melting snow, and it needs somewhere to go. Clearing drains will minimize ponding water and help reduce flooding. Plus, standing water won’t freeze overnight if it’s able to drain. The city has an Adopt A Drain program in which residents can register to care for a particular drain as a “Drain Defender.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!