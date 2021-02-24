Early Voting Begins Tomorrow in DuPage and Will Counties

Early voting for the April 6 consolidated election begins tomorrow in DuPage and Will counties.

Voting Locations

DuPage County voters can stop by Building 5 of the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton to cast their ballots. Will County voters can head to the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet.

Doors will open at 8 a.m at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, and 8:30 a.m. at the Will County Clerk’s Office. Both locations will close at 4:30 p.m.

Voting was moved to the fairgrounds in DuPage County to allow for more voters while following safety protocols.

“The DuPage County Fairgrounds has been an invaluable partner with our office throughout the pandemic. Thanks to them, voters have a safe place to vote while practicing social distancing,” DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said.

The fairgrounds will offer paper ballot voting.

More Locations March 22

More voting sites will open in both counties beginning March 22.

“My goal is to provide our registered voters with as many options as possible to cast their ballots and to participate in our local elections,” Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry said.

The expanded locations in DuPage County will offer touchscreen voting.

Vote By Mail Ballots in both counties will also begin being sent out tomorrow.

Voting Hours

Moving forward, hours for voting locations are as follows:

DuPage County:

Weekdays: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Feb. 25 – Mar. 19)

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Feb. 27 – Mar. 20)

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Mar. 22 – Apr. 5)

Weekends: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mar. 27 – Apr. 4)

Will County:

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Feb. 25 – Mar. 26)

Saturday, March 27: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (March 29 – April 2)

Saturday, April 3: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, April 5: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Election Day, April 6: 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Voters can find more information on the Will County and DuPage County Clerk websites.

