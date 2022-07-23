Early Morning Tornado Touches Down in South Naperville

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down at the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street in Naperville early Saturday morning.

Shopping Center Damage

The parking lot of a shopping plaza at that intersection was littered with heavy tree debris and overturned carts, with roof damage in some spots. The Chicago office of the National Weather Service said its initial storm survey as well as a tornadic debris signature on the radar at that location confirmed the presence of a tornado. They say assessment is ongoing, and will share additional details as they get them.

Other Areas Hit

Also impacted was White Eagle Golf Club just off of Route 59 with reports of uprooted trees, as well as damage to golf carts and some small outbuildings. And at Neuqua Valley High School, bleachers on the softball field were knocked down, with damage to the outfield fence as well. The City of Naperville says most of the damage runs from White Eagle Drive south past Hassert Boulveard along the Route 59 corridor.

No Reported Injuries

The Naperville Police Department says it has not received any reports of injuries.They have received reports of about a dozen trees down. There are currently no police units assigned to the storm aftermath. The City of Naperville says residents should call 630-420-6187 to report any damaged parkway trees, blocked streets or flooded roadways. For any emergency situations, call 9-1-1.

Early Morning Storm

The severe weather swept in around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, with a line of thunderstorms rolling through the area, causing flooding and high winds. More storms are forecast throughout the weekend.

Last Year’s Tornado

It was just over a year ago that Naperville experienced an EF – 3 tornado, which devastated Cinnamon Creek Subdivision off of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive on June 21, 2021. That tornado was one of the largest to strike the area in twenty years, with wind speeds topping 140 mph.

For Naperville News 17, I’m Kim Pirc.

Photos courtesy: Kader Sakkaria

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.