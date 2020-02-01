DVC Girls Gymnastics Meet 1.31.20

Neuqua Valley hosting the DVC girls gymnastics meet with the Barbs from DeKalb joining in on the fun this year.

Bars

We start with Naperville North and Ellie Lieberman on the bars. She starts on the low bar and gets a full extension before flipping around and moving to the high bar. For the dismount, completely straight body helping her to a 8.10 score.

Vault

We move over to the vault with Neuqua Valley’s Lauren Cordero. She gets a full twist off the apparatus which helps the cat to an 8.45 score.

Waubonsie/Metea Co-ops Thalia Bowen going down the runway on vault next. She pikes off the vault and stands up with a smile on her face. A 9.125 score for the senior, 3rd place on the podium.

Top vaulter on the day would be DeKalb’s Maddy Kees. She rocks out a Yurechenko pike which scores a 9.55, best score on the night. You’ll see more from this gymnast later.

Beam

We move over to the 4 inch wide beam with Wildcat Susan Jones. She performs a back walkover back handspring to begin her routine. For the exit, a cartwheel back tuck and a 7.825 score and high fives all around.

Huskie Dana Blakey up next on beam. Her switch leap in to a jump sequence shows off her balance. After the exit, Blakey earns an 8.325 score.

Destiny Carver up next on the beam for the Waubonsie Metea Co-op. She concentrates and then performs a back walk over and then a back handspring. Another back handspring into a full for her dismount helps Carver to 2nd place on the podium for beam, an 8.895.

Floor

We stay with Destiny Carver but turn up the music for floor routines. She opens up her tourine with a round off back handspring one and a half with power. Little later on, a round off back handspring full puts Carver in third on the podium with an 8.725.

Naperville North’s Chloe Tsao up next on floor. She rocks out a round off back hand spring full for her first back pass of the routine. Tsao’s next pass of a roundoff to a whip to a full step out helps the huskie to a 7.775 score.

Another Huskie, Katie Kristle up next on floor with a round off one and a half. She then would perform a round off full as she goes on to get an 8.4 score and fifth place on the podium and 5th place in the all-around with 32.725 points.

DeKalb’s Eden Russell opening up her floor routine round off back hand spring one and a half front punch and her team cheers her on! Her second pass of a round off back handspring full pushes her to second place with an 8.8. She also grabs second in the all around with 35.125 points.

Best gymnast on the night would be Maddy Kees. Her floor routine which included two front layouts grabbed her a 9.175 score on floor, first place for that and first place in the all around with a 37.325. The Barbs would also grab first place in the DVC Girls Gymnastics Meet with 140.325 points. The Waubonsie Metea Co-op finishes 2nd with Naperville North in third.

