DuPagePads

DuPagePads President & CEO Announces Retirement

Posted on January 15, 2020

After 23 years, DuPagePads will have a new leader. Carol Simler is retiring from her position as president and CEO of the organization, effective June 30, 2020.

Expanding DuPagePads Services

Under her leadership since 1997, DuPagePads expanded its services from providing shelter to providing interim housing 365 nights a year.

“What A Privilege It Has Been…”

“What a privilege it has been to lead an outstanding and dedicated staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, congregations, community, and donors to unleash passion and creativity to make a change in so many lives to have a better tomorrow,” Simler said in a press release. “Ending homelessness here in DuPage County has been my life’s work for the last 23 years, and it has been my honor to serve as DuPagePads’ President and CEO.”

Simler will continue to serve on various boards of directors of non-profits throughout DuPage County.

New Leader

DuPagePads has formed a search committee to find its next President and CEO, which it hopes to do before Simler officially steps down at the end of June.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

Online Advertising

Contact NCTV17 today to put your business in front of thousands!

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409