After 23 years, DuPagePads will have a new leader. Carol Simler is retiring from her position as president and CEO of the organization, effective June 30, 2020.

Expanding DuPagePads Services

Under her leadership since 1997, DuPagePads expanded its services from providing shelter to providing interim housing 365 nights a year.

“What A Privilege It Has Been…”

“What a privilege it has been to lead an outstanding and dedicated staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, congregations, community, and donors to unleash passion and creativity to make a change in so many lives to have a better tomorrow,” Simler said in a press release. “Ending homelessness here in DuPage County has been my life’s work for the last 23 years, and it has been my honor to serve as DuPagePads’ President and CEO.”

Simler will continue to serve on various boards of directors of non-profits throughout DuPage County.

New Leader

DuPagePads has formed a search committee to find its next President and CEO, which it hopes to do before Simler officially steps down at the end of June.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

