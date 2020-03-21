DuPagePads Closes All Overnight Shelters Due to Coronavirus

DuPagePads has closed all overnight shelters due to coronavirus.

DuPagePads Closed All Overnight Shelters

The non-profit which provides services to the homeless announced this morning that they are taking this step out of concern for the health and safety of their volunteers and congregations.

President and CEO of DuPagePads Carol Simler wrote: “This decision to close is not taken lightly. We have taken these deliberate measures in accordance with directives of the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the DuPage County Health Department.”

Working With Their Clients

DuPagePads is working with their current clients to find alternative stable housing. Elderly clients who have chronic health conditions are being set up at motels and hotels. Simler said staff will keep in touch with them to make sure they have food and basic needs.

Staff will also be checking in with those already in supportive housing, the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program and the Housing NOW program.

The Career Employment Solutions building and Client Service Center are both closed, but Client Service Center staff will be taking phone calls from clients to help them this weekend and during the week with alternative housing.

“We believe in our community and know what we can accomplish when faced with incredible challenges. As you well know, these are unprecedented times and as a community, and a country, we will all need to pull together to get through this crisis,” wrote Simler. “We will remain committed during this crisis to continue to serve and provide support for our most vulnerable.”

How You Can Help

The organization now has an Emergency Response Fund to help with shelter, food, and other essential services for their clients.