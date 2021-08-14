DuPage River Resolution, Mill Street Property Transfer on Council Agenda

At the next Naperville City Council meeting on Aug. 17, 2021, officials will consider whether to adopt a resolution supporting public access of the DuPage River and the proposed Mill Street property transfer.

DuPage River Resolution

The Naperville City Council is weighing whether to join state lawmakers in adopting a proposed resolution supporting public access of the west branch of the DuPage River through Naperville.

The topic has been making the rounds at public meetings in and around the area, due in part to an online petition prompted by riverfront homeowners’ complaints to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources requesting a pause on public access while concerns about people trespassing and leaving trash are investigated.

The Naperville and Plainfield park districts passed a similar resolution in support of public access during their Aug. 11 and 12 board meetings.

The City Council will discuss the resolution in the Ordinances and Resolutions part of the meeting agenda.

Mill Street Property Transfer

City officials will also consider transferring property to the Naperville Park District.

The property, located on Mill Street, is currently owned by the city and is next to the park district’s North Maintenance Facility.

The park district believes acquiring the property will allow for continued service to the Naperville Riverwalk, as well as continue to benefit both sides from a cost savings and efficiencies standpoint.

The City Council will weigh in on the proposed property transfer in the Consent Agenda part of the meeting agenda.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

