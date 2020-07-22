DuPage Pads Welcomes April Redzic As Its New Leader

Today DuPage Pads announced they’ve found their new leader. April Redzic will be the next President and CEO of the non-profit, which has been combating homelessness in DuPage County for 35 years.

New Opportunity

Redzic, who has more than 19 years of experience in Chicagoland nonprofits, said she’s excited about the opportunity.

“I’ve been in human services for quite a while, and moved between Catholic Charities, which does a little bit of everything, and Kids Above All, which was formerly known as ChildServ, [and they] really focused on early education and child welfare,” said Redzic. “At the heart of all of these things is housing. When you don’t have a stable place to live you can’t build a better life for yourself. I feel like this is very full circle and exciting, and a huge help to the community.”

Reasons Why April Redzic Joined DuPage Pads

Redzic noted a reason she is taking on the leader role is the adaptability DuPage Pads board members have displayed. An example she shared was her in-person interview which took place at a parking structure.

“It was like camping and getting to know new people,” said Redzic. “We just didn’t have the campfire in the middle, but we did is sat six-feet apart and that‘s how I got to know them. I feel like you learn so much people when faced with strange circumstances, and what I learned about all of them was that they’re creative, thoughtful, and really agile. I think that serves the DuPage community really well.”

Another reason Redzic is joining DuPage Pads is because of the foundation former President and CEO Carol Simler has set.

“Carol Simler is an inspiration to any leader in the community, but as a woman who’s coming into a new leadership position she’s been inspiring to me for years,” said Redzic. “I told her on the phone I want to do her proud. She’s really amazing and I’m excited to be able to follow in those footsteps.”

Going Forward

Redzic, who turns 41 this Saturday, said she hopes to continue to build off the momentum Simler and crew have started.

The new president and CEO will begin on July 27, so she’ll have her birthday weekend to get to know as much as possible about her new position. Redzic admits she’s nervous but will enjoy the ride along her journey.

“It is a lot to get to know, but I think it’s going to be fun,” said Redzic. “The strategy of and the ability to interact and lead an organization is going to be really fun.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!