DuPage Named As Healthiest Illinois County

DuPage County has been named the healthiest county in Illinois.

DuPage came in number one in the 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps put out by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Healthiest Outcomes And Factors

The rankings are determined by more than 30 different factors. They take a look at both Health Outcomes, which reflect the current health of residents, and Health Factors, which are things that may affect future health. This year DuPage County was tops in both.

“This designation truly highlights the incredible work of our local health department, healthcare systems, community groups, organizations, and residents to continue improving the health and well-being for all of us here in DuPage County,” said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin in a press release.

Impact DuPage Efforts

DuPage County officials say the rankings are thanks in part to Impact DuPage, which has helped to promote the well being of the county. Impact DuPage is a group of organizations that has targeted and initiated improvements in behavioral health, affordable housing and health status improvement. It includes work done by the DuPage Health Coalition, DuPage County Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) Taskforce, the DuPage Housing Collaborative and FORWARD DuPage.

“This year’s rankings show us what we can accomplish when we come together to build a healthy community for our residents,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department. “We will continue our work to further improve the health of our communities, recognizing that not all residents enjoy the same access or outcomes. This is particularly important as we face the challenges further revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

