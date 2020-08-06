DuPage, Kane COVID-19 Numbers | Chuck Seidel Memorial Concert | Remembering Riverwalk Builders

DuPage, Kane COVID-19 Numbers

DuPage and Kane County officials are alerting the public to an increase in COVID-19 numbers in their region. Both counties have triggered a warning for one of the Illinois Department of Public Health metrics. DuPage County is currently at 73 new cases per 100,000 in a one-week period, and Kane at 66, with the target number being 50 or less. Leaders in the two counties which make up Illinois Region 8 ask members of their communities to use precautions like wearing masks, washing hands, and adhering to social distance rules to help limit the spread of COVID-19. They say they will impose restrictions if needed if numbers continue to climb. Neighboring Will County has also triggered a warning on one metric for having 65 cases per 100,000 in a one-week period.

Affordable Housing

At their latest meeting, Naperville City Council discussed eight recommendations from the Housing Advisory Commission on how to improve affordable housing in Naperville. Council asked city staff to schedule a workshop where they and the public could learn more about those recommendations and where Naperville stands in relation to affordable housing. The city has twice received warnings from the Illinois Housing Development Authority for not meeting affordable housing standards. That workshop could be held as early as September.

Chuck Seidel Memorial Concert

On Tuesday August 18, a memorial concert will be held at the Naperville Millennium Carillon to remember a visionary who helped bring the structure to fruition. Chuck Seidel was a founding member of the Millennium Carillon Foundation and the driving force behind its creation. He also served as the principal of Brookdale Elementary School for 17 years. He died July 28 at the age of 74. The concert will feature some of Chuck’s favorite music, and will begin at 7 p.m. Those attending are asked to follow the Naperville Park District’s COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events.

Remembering Riverwalk Builders

And finally, today we also remember two men instrumental in creating the crown jewel of Naperville. Hal Dickson and Chuck Papanos both lent their hand to the creation and maintenance of the Riverwalk. Dickson was a general contractor who was awarded the Riverwalk project, playing a major role in its design, planning and construction. Papanos managed a nursery that supplied many of the trees and shrubs of the Riverwalk when it was first built. He later took on the role of North Parks and Riverwalk Operations Manager for 19 years, retiring earlier this year. Dickson died July 28 at the age of 94, and Papanos on July 29, at 67.

