DuPage Health Department Works to Vaccinate Homebound Residents

Vaccinating Homebound Residents

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has partnered with local first responders to vaccinate homebound residents in the county against COVID-19.

“We are committed to protecting all of our residents, especially our most vulnerable and this partnership allows us the ability to expand access to vaccine for individuals who are homebound or who cannot get to a vaccination site,” said Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to the DuPage County Fire Chiefs Association and EMS Medical Directors, including Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital, and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital for their partnership in developing this much-needed program.”

The DuPage Fire Chiefs Association will provide the manpower and equipment necessary to run the program. Fire department paramedics will administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in their homes. The EMS systems will provide the medical oversight of the paramedics.

On April 30, the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District and Naperville Fire Department piloted the program and vaccinated 10 homebound individuals.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the DuPage County Fire Service to support our local health department and meet the needs of our residents,” said Chief Keith Krestan, president of the DuPage Fire Chiefs Association in a press release.

Registration

DCHD is coordinating a list of homebound residents and will be providing vaccine and supplies necessary. Anyone 16 or older who is homebound or have difficulty getting to a vaccination clinic are eligible and can register on the DCHD website or call 630-682-7400.

DCHD plans to expand the homebound vaccination program in the coming weeks with more local fire departments and EMS systems.