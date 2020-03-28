DuPage Foundation Receives $150,000 Donation

DuPage Foundation Receives Donation

The DuPage Foundation received a $150,000 donation from the Birck family, known for their company, Tellabs, in Naperville. The money is going toward the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Our family is pleased to support the DuPage Foundation and other local charities in addressing the needs of our community during this pandemic,” said Chris Birck of Naperville in a statement to the foundation. “My mom, Kay, was a nurse, so healthcare is a very big part of our lives. This is truly a crisis of historic proportions.”

Helping DuPage Community

The donation has brought the fund’s current total to more than $300,000. The foundation believes COVID-19 will have a significant affect on the DuPage County community.

“Donors like the Birck family are making it possible for us to support the not-for-profits whose vulnerable clients will need their services now more than ever,” said Dave McGowan, President & CEO of the DuPage Foundation.

The foundation is also asking the community for help. If you are interested in donating, visit their COVID-19 Response Fund page.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

