DuPage Forest Preserve to Hire New Executive Director

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is set to hire a new executive director. Karie Friling is expected to be approved for the role at the forest preserve’s Board of Directors meeting on March 16.

Friling’s Background

Friling currently serves as village manager for Homer Glen, a position she’s held since 2019. In that role, she started the first open lands preservation program. She also helped to grow special event and recreational programming by more than 100%. Other pertinent experience includes the over 10 years she spent as assistant village manager and director of development services for Orland Park.

“I truly believe that community development and planning are intrinsically tied to land preservation and conservation” Friling said in a press release. “Quality neighborhoods and great communities are desirable because of balanced development that promotes recreation, open spaces, parks, trails and pedestrian connections. I am honored and excited to join the District’s team.”

New Duties

In her new role, Friling will oversee staff, finances, commissioner relations, and community and volunteer relations. She will report directly to the Forest Preserve District board of commissioners.

“I am thrilled to welcome Karie to the District,” said Forest Preserve District President Daniel Hebreard. “Our current leadership team has the organization moving in a great direction, and the addition of Karie’s experience, talent and proven leadership gives us even more momentum as we implement our districtwide master plan.”

Friling is expected to start on April 9.

Stevenson’s New Role

Ed Stevenson has held the executive director role since November 2016. He moves into a new position as executive advisor, and will continue to help oversee golf operations within the district.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

