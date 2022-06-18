DuPage Credit Union Holds Ninth Annual Drive, Drop And Donate

On Friday, June 17, the DuPage Credit Union held its ninth annual Drive, Drop and Donate at its 1515 Bond Street location. The electronic recycling and document shredding event benefits the credit union’s “We’ve Got Your Back” backpack fundraiser.

Helping Students

“All funds, 100% of the funds raised today will go to help purchase school supplies for students in need here in DuPage County,” said Marketing Coordinator of the DuPage Credit Union Tamara McQueen-Salentine. “They get backpacks, they get pencils, calculators, things like that to really start the school year off right. Because if you don’t start the school year with the right supplies, you’re gonna fall behind.”

The public was invited to bring in its old electronics, such as computers, cameras and DVD players for disposal, as well as any paper, checks or personal documents for safe shredding. Items were loaded up in trunks, and then were removed by volunteers for contactless dropoff. The cost for each service was $10.

Nine Years Strong

The fundraiser has now been going for nine years strong.

“So nine years ago our executive vice president Amy Brandt got together with the DuPage Regional Office of Education who stated that there was a need here in DuPage County,” McQueen-Salentine. “A lot of times people think DuPage County, not a lot of families in need, but there really are a lot of families in need here in DuPage County. And so she worked with the DuPage Regional Office of Education and they participate every year in the Joliet Catholic Charities school drive, which this year once again will be held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton in August.”

Help Is Critical

McQueen-Salentine noted that with inflation soaring, providing help to students in need is more critical than ever.

“Every year we want to raise $10,000 for the “We’ve Got Your Back” backpack fundraiser. So that is our goal for the year. This is usually one of our biggest fundraisers for the event,” said McQueen-Salentine

Gerald Subaru of Naperville sponsored the Drive, Drop and Donate event.

The DuPage Credit Union is also raising fund through online donations, through July 31.

Naperville News 17’s Patrick Codo, Will Payne and Kim Pirc report.

