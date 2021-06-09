DuPage County Tops One Million Vaccine Doses Given To Residents

Over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to residents of DuPage County.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) says the official number is 1,005,620 as of today. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that 51.75% of DuPage County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And for the first time this year, the county has dropped into the “moderate” level of community transmission.

Leader In Vaccine Progress

“DuPage County continues to be one of the leaders in the state in getting residents vaccinated with more than 50 percent of all residents fully vaccinated, and 70 percent of eligible residents aged 12 years and older receiving their first vaccine dose,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department in a press release. “In turn, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have dramatically declined, which confirms the safe and effective protection vaccines provide. I encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated to help us all safely get back to enjoying the people and places we love.”

Six Flags Ticket Incentive

DuPage County has set a goal to have 80% of its eligible residents fully vaccinated by July 1. To help in its mission, as of today, everyone 12 years and older getting their first COVID-19 shot at the DuPage Community Vaccination Clinic in Wheaton will receive a free admission ticket to Six Flags Great America, while supplies last. Anyone 12 to 17 years old needs to be accompanied by a parent or their legal guardian.

Mobile Vaccination Options

The county is also working to provide outreach to the community through mobile vaccination efforts. Anyone who would like the DCHD to come to their neighborhood to set up an on-site vaccination clinic can apply on the DCHD website. The county also offers vaccine services to those who are homebound.

Remain Vigilant

As Illinois prepares to move into Phase 5 on Friday, June 11, the DCHD reminds those who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks and social distancing along with following other preventative advice from the CDC.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

