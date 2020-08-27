DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Mourns The Loss of K-9 Deputy Bella

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their longest serving K-9 deputies.

Bella The Bloodhound

Bella the Bloodhound died Tuesday at the age of 12, following a lengthy illness.

Bella was on the job for 10 and half years, helping the department track down hundreds of suspects and missing people.

“She was an incredible dog who was a gentle giant. I could not have asked for a better partner,” said Deputy Laura Richardson in a press release. “She loved interacting with the kids and was always ready to go when it was time to do a track.”

Recently Retired

She first came to the team from Midwest K-9 Emergency Response Team in Lee, IL. Bella retired in April, and her health began to deteriorate. K-9 Deputy Hope was called in to take Bella’s place upon her retirement.

“I’m just happy she is no longer in pain and pray that she will watch over me and K-9 Hope as Hope gets closer to starting her career,” Richardson said.

Fondly Remembered By Sheriff’s Office

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office previous K-9 Commander, James Mendrick, remembered Bella fondly.

“We always knew when we called Bella we’d get a quick resolution,” Mendrick said.

There are currently eight dogs in the department’s K-9 unit, as well as new arrival Julia, a golden retriever who acts as a comfort dog.

