DuPage County Seeks Personal Protective Equipment Donations

DuPage County has put out the call for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist medical workers and first responders.

Items Needed:

Specific equipment they are looking for include:

Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural

Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)

Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)

Eye Protection: Goggles and safety glasses (fluid shield)

Face shields

Sani Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes

How to Donate:

Any businesses, residents, or medical and nursing schools wishing to donate personal protective equipment can do so by submitting a donation offer form through the DuPage County Protect Dupage website.

In a statement from the county, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin said, ““Our first responders and medical professionals are on the front lines of this unprecedented fight against COVID-19. Keeping them safe is of the utmost importance as they continue to care for our residents,”

Any donations must be unopened and unused, in their original packaging.

Cash Donations Welcome:

Cash donations to assist local non-profits in their COVID-19 are also welcome, and can be submitted through the DuPage Foundation.

Where to Volunteer:

Those who wish to volunteer can learn about local opportunities at Giving DuPage. There is currently a particular need for volunteers at those organizations who aid with the homeless, food security or hunger needs, and seniors.

Organizers ask that if you have traveled in the last month, are a senior citizen, are immunocompromised or are currently sick, to refrain from volunteering.

If you have a story idea, let us know!