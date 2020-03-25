personal protective equipment

DuPage County Seeks Personal Protective Equipment Donations

Posted on March 25, 2020

DuPage County has put out the call for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist medical workers and first responders.

Items Needed:

Specific equipment they are looking for include:

  • Masks: N-95 (equivalent or higher), surgical, or procedural
  • Gowns: Isolation and non-surgical (all sizes)
  • Gloves: Nitrile, sterile, and surgical (all sizes)
  • Eye Protection: Goggles and safety glasses (fluid shield)
  • Face shields
  • Sani Cloth Germicidal Disinfecting Surface Wipes

How to Donate:

Any businesses, residents, or medical and nursing schools wishing to donate personal protective equipment can do so by submitting a donation offer form through the DuPage County Protect Dupage website.

In a statement from the county, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin said, ““Our first responders and medical professionals are on the front lines of this unprecedented fight against COVID-19. Keeping them safe is of the utmost importance as they continue to care for our residents,”

Any donations must be unopened and unused, in their original packaging.

Cash Donations Welcome:

Cash donations to assist local non-profits in their COVID-19 are also welcome, and can be submitted through the DuPage Foundation.

Where to Volunteer:

Those who wish to volunteer can learn about local opportunities at Giving DuPage. There is currently a particular need for volunteers at those organizations who aid with the homeless, food security or hunger needs, and seniors.

Organizers ask that if you have traveled in the last month, are a senior citizen, are immunocompromised or are currently sick, to refrain from volunteering.

If you have a story idea, let us know!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
STAY INFORMED

STAY INFORMED

NCTV17 will keep you up-to-date and connected to all the local news.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409