DuPage County Road Improvement Plans For 2022

The DuPage County Division of Transportation has plans for nearly $53.5 million in road improvement and maintenance work this year.

Fifty-Three Miles of Improvements

The 2022 Highway Capital Program includes the patching and resurfacing of fifty-three lane miles of DuPage County highway.

“Our goal for the annual transportation construction program is to maintain or improve the safety and accessibility of our roads in a comprehensive and cost-effective manner. Our larger projects aim to reduce congestion and improve overall mobility for residents, workers, and visitors in DuPage County,” said Transportation Committee Chairman Don Puchalski in a press release.

Naperville Area Roads

Some roads in and near the Naperville area are included within those plans. 75th Street from Millbrook Drive to Greene Road will undergo intersection improvements and resurfacing. Hobson Road from Washington Street to the East Branch of the DuPage River, and Yackley Avenue from Warrenville Road to north of Maple Avenue will both be resurfaced. Repairs to the bridge on Mill Street over I-88 are also included in the work plans.

Other Projects

Larger projects within the program include intersection improvements and resurfacing at 87th Street and Woodward Avenue in Woodridge, and expanding the County’s Central Signal System with the addition of 100 more traffic signals.

Other roadways targeted for resurfacing include Army Trail Road from 84th Court to Schmale Road, Powis Road from Hawthorne Lane to Illinois Route 64, Geneva Road from County Farm Road to Western Avenue, and 55th Street from Homes Avenue to County Line Road. There is also a plan for a bridge replacement on Warrenville Road over the East Branch of the DuPage River.

The projects are meant to extend the service life of the roadways, and improve overall rideability. A full list of DuPage County transportation projects can be found on the county’s website.

