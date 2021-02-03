DuPage County Officially Moves to Phase 4

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, has officially moved into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan starting today. The region joins Regions 7 in Phase 4, which include Kankakee and Will counties, meaning that all of Naperville is now out of Tier 1 mitigations.

The only region in the state not currently in Phase 4 is Region 4, which is made up of the St. Louis area.

What is Allowed in Phase 4

Phase 4 guidelines allow restaurants and bars in Region 8 to have parties of up to 10 people with tables six feet apart or impermeable barriers can be installed for booths less than six feet apart.

Meetings and social events can have either 50 people or 50% capacity. Multiple groups can meet in the same place if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

Retail stores, personal care, and indoor/outdoor recreation facilities should have no more than 50% capacity.

Group fitness classes of up to 50 people with at least six feet of distance is allowed. Select indoor recreation facilities including bowling alleys and skating rinks can reopen, but indoor playground and trampoline parks stay closed.

Museums are open with no more than 25% capacity and guided tours should be limited to 50 or less people per group.

All risk levels of youth and IHSA sports are allowed to begin playing competitive games as part of Phase 4. All six of our local high schools are beginning the winter athletic season this week.

The current list of risk levels from the IDPH for each sport are as follows:

Lower risk: archery, badminton, baseball, bass fishing, bowling, climbing, competitive cheer, competitive dance, crew, cross country, cycling, disc golf, fencing, gymnastics, horseback riding, ice skating, ropes courses, sailing/canoeing/kayaking, scholastic golf, sideline spirit, skateboarding, softball, skiing, swimming/diving, tennis, track and field, weight lifting.

archery, badminton, baseball, bass fishing, bowling, climbing, competitive cheer, competitive dance, crew, cross country, cycling, disc golf, fencing, gymnastics, horseback riding, ice skating, ropes courses, sailing/canoeing/kayaking, scholastic golf, sideline spirit, skateboarding, softball, skiing, swimming/diving, tennis, track and field, weight lifting. Medium risk: flag football/7-on-7 football, futsal, paintball, racquetball, soccer, volleyball, water polo, wheelchair basketball

flag football/7-on-7 football, futsal, paintball, racquetball, soccer, volleyball, water polo, wheelchair basketball Higher risk: basketball, boxing, football, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, ultimate frisbee, wrestling.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!