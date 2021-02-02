DuPage County On Track to Move to Phase 4 Tomorrow

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, could move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan tomorrow, if metrics continue in their current direction.

The region has been at or under a 6.5% positivity rate for two consecutive days. Moving to Phase 4 requires three consecutive days at those levels.

What are Phase 4 Guidelines?

Phase 4 guidelines allow restaurants and bars to have parties of up to 10 people with tables six feet apart or impermeable barriers can be installed for booths less than six feet apart.

Meetings and social events can have either 50 people or 50% capacity. Multiple groups can meet in the same place if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms.

Retail stores, personal care, and indoor/outdoor recreation facilities should have no more than 50% capacity.

Group fitness classes of up to 50 people with at least six feet of distance is allowed. Select indoor recreation facilities including bowling alleys and skating rinks can reopen, but indoor playground and trampoline parks stay closed.

Museums are open with no more than 25% capacity and guided tours should be limited to 50 or less people per group.

What’s Next?

The next phase a region could move to would be Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which is when a vaccine is widely available and everything can reopen with safety precautions.

Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties moved to Phase 4 yesterday.