DuPage County Investigates Three Cases of Possible Mail-In Voter Fraud

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office is investigating three cases of possible voter fraud.

Each case alleges that a mail-in ballot was requested for a person who is dead, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

“Fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy and my office stands ready to investigate, charge and vigorously prosecute anyone who would attempt to interfere in any way with our elections,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

In a press release, the DuPage County Clerk’s office said that procedural safeguards identified a “small number” of invalid mail-in ballot requests.

Nine applications were flagged and brought to the attention of the State’s Attorney’s Office, who determined that three of them might warrant criminal charges.

The three ballot requests being investigated were made between September 1 and September 26.

“My office and State’s Attorney Berlin’s staff have worked seamlessly together throughout this election,” Kaczmarek said. “While voter fraud is not a widespread problem anywhere, voters need to be reassured that every individual application is held up to scrutiny to ensure that the election is fairly conducted. With over 200,000 applications for mail-in ballots received to-date and a tiny number of cases being professionally investigated by the State’s Attorney’s Office, voters can be reassured that the system is working.”

The act of submitting a falsified mail-in ballot request is a Class 3 felony, usually punishable by 2-5 years in prison.

“Testing the process is not a game. It’s not worth it. Don’t even try,” Kaczmarek said. “The Clerk’s Office will continue to work closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office to fully investigate and vigorously prosecute any voter or group who violates the law, even if they claim to be testing the process.”

