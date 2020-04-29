DuPage County Forest Preserve Dog Parks To Close

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is closing its off-leash dog parks, effective May 1.

CDC Recommendations Prompt Closures

The forest preserve is doing so in light of new recommendations from the CDC, which encourages social distancing measures for pets. These recommendations were made after a small number of dogs and cats throughout the country tested positive for COVID-19.

The specific CDC guidelines state, ““do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household,” and ask the public to “avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.”

Health Takes Precedence

In a statement on their website, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County notes, “We know that for many owners the off-leash areas have provided a break during these trying times, but we believe that supporting these CDC guidelines must take precedent during this historic pandemic.”

The forest preserve will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and will re-open off-leash areas once it is deemed safe to do so.

Trails Remain Open for Walking Leashed Dogs

Dog owners can still take advantage of the 166 miles of trails offered by the forest preserve, as long as dogs are on a leash.

However, CDC guidelines do recommend that leashed dogs, as well as their owners, maintain at least a six-foot distance from other animals and people.

Receive Text Updates

For text updates on any of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s off-leash areas, text DOGS to 866-743-7332.

Will County Dog Parks Remain Closed

Dog parks in the Forest Preserve District of Will County have been closed since March 21.

However, Will County will reopen its preserve access area parking lots and boat launches on Friday, May 1, as a result of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s modified his stay-at-home order.

