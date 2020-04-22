DuPage County Fair Canceled

Posted on April 22, 2020

The DuPage County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Fair Canceled:

The fair was originally scheduled to take place from July 22 through 26 in Wheaton. Fair organizers have said they are hoping to postpone it until later this year, but have yet to determine how it will operate or when exactly it will happen. As for where it will happen, fair officials are hoping to have activities take place at the original location – the fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road.

Some Local Summer Fests Still On, For Now:

Other events like the Naperville Salute and Ribfest are still on for now, set to take place on July 3 and 4, and July 2 through 5 respectively.

Earlier this month Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press briefing that everyone “needs to think seriously” about canceling large summer events like festivals and concerts.

“Until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away, I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere,” Pritzker said. “And I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but that’s just a fact. They’re just, you know, even with testing and tracing and treating, it’s necessary for us to begin to make changes. It isn’t enough for me to say that it’s okay to have a big festival with a whole bunch of people gathering together.”

Local COVID-19 Statistics:

The number of Naperville confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 267, with 136 reported in the DuPage County section of town, and 131 in Will County.

Edward Hospital in Naperville is currently treating 54 inpatients with confirmed cases, and has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. They have discharged 164 patients after being treated for coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases in DuPage County is 1,861, including 99 deaths. Will County is reporting 1,829 confirmed cases, with 111 deaths.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?

Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!

Back to Naperville News 17
Do you appreciate daily updates and new content?

Do you appreciate daily updates and new content?

Consider a donation to NCTV17 to help you keep getting the information you need!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409