DuPage County Fair Canceled

The DuPage County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Fair Canceled:

The fair was originally scheduled to take place from July 22 through 26 in Wheaton. Fair organizers have said they are hoping to postpone it until later this year, but have yet to determine how it will operate or when exactly it will happen. As for where it will happen, fair officials are hoping to have activities take place at the original location – the fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road.

Some Local Summer Fests Still On, For Now:

Other events like the Naperville Salute and Ribfest are still on for now, set to take place on July 3 and 4, and July 2 through 5 respectively.

Earlier this month Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press briefing that everyone “needs to think seriously” about canceling large summer events like festivals and concerts.

“Until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away, I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere,” Pritzker said. “And I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but that’s just a fact. They’re just, you know, even with testing and tracing and treating, it’s necessary for us to begin to make changes. It isn’t enough for me to say that it’s okay to have a big festival with a whole bunch of people gathering together.”

Local COVID-19 Statistics:

The number of Naperville confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 267, with 136 reported in the DuPage County section of town, and 131 in Will County.

Edward Hospital in Naperville is currently treating 54 inpatients with confirmed cases, and has reported 19 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. They have discharged 164 patients after being treated for coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases in DuPage County is 1,861, including 99 deaths. Will County is reporting 1,829 confirmed cases, with 111 deaths.

