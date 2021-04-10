DuPage County Fair Canceled This Summer

Fair Canceled

The DuPage County Fair Association has decided to cancel its plans for the DuPage County Fair that was scheduled for July 21 to July 25. This is the second year in a row that the event has been canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations.

“We miss seeing you and our long-term partners at all the traditional shows hosted at the Fairgrounds and have been working with these partners to reset our regular calendar of events,” said Jim McGuire, CEO and manager of the fairgrounds in a letter on the DuPage County Fair website. “Current guidelines make this a difficult task as well. We will continue to monitor protocols and develop new procedures to ensure our guests a safe environment for the community to gather once again.”

The letter cited the decision to cancel is based on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan and the fact that he announced the Bridge Phase would be delayed.

McGuire said they are exploring the possibilities of setting up a similar type of event in the fall.

4-H Program

The association will continue its plans with the 4-H program in July. The Fair Association is working with University of Illinois Extension – DuPage County to create an opportunity for 4-H members to show their projects and animals.

Fairgrounds During COVID-19

The DuPage County Fairgrounds have served first as a COVID-19 testing site, and now a mass vaccination site. Those vaccination efforts will continue, and McGuire noted, “getting our community vaccinated will support all future events.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.