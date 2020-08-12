DuPage County Expands Small Business Relief Program

The DuPage County Board has expanded their small business relief program.

In May the group approved Reinvest DuPage, a grant relief program developed with Choose DuPage, which allocated $7 million from the federal CARES act to help small businesses and independent contractors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June the board set aside an additional $10 million for use through the same program.

Yesterday the group voted to remove restrictions that would prohibit businesses or independent contractors who had already received assistance from other grant or loan programs from applying to the Reinvest DuPage Program.

“Our small business community continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and removing this restriction broadens the initiative’s reach, allowing us to continue to help businesses and support economic development in DuPage County,” said Chairman Dan Cronin.

Details Of The Small Business Relief Program

DuPage County businesses with fewer than 15 full-time employees and less than $1.5 million in annual revenues can apply to receive grants of up to $15,000.

Businesses can use the money they receive for payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, and other expenses necessary to maintain operations. A 1099 contractor whose annual income is less than $100,000 can also receive relief through the program.

Where to Apply?

To date the county has provided 563 grants totaling in $5,922,877 for local businesses and independent contractors. Applications can be found on the Choose DuPage website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

