DuPage County Enters Warning Level for COVID-19

DuPage County has entered a warning level on the Illinois Department of Public Health site after two of its COVID-19 metrics exceeded set limits.

Two Metrics Exceeded

Data released today from the IDPH shows that there were 89 cases per 100,000 for DuPage County over the week of August 30 through September 5, with the target being less than 50. The number of deaths for that time period was six, which was an increase in 4 from the week before: another risk indicator of note. This metric is triggered when the weekly number of deaths increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

DuPage is one of 30 counties in the state now at a warning level.

10 to 29-year-olds Drive Increase

DuPage County Health Department officials note that those in the age ranges of 10-19 and 20-29 have driven the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“These increases tell us too many people are not following public health guidelines. We need everyone to take this seriously. To slow the spread of COVID-19 everybody needs to wear a mask over your nose and mouth, watch your distance and wash your hands often,” said Karen Ayala, DuPage County Health Department Executive Director.

Outbreaks Investigated

DuPage County health officials say they are looking into eighteen COVID-19 outbreaks that occurred since August 1; nine of which were reported in settings including youth athletics, a graduation party and workplaces. The other nine have been attributed to long-term care facilities.

Will County Restrictions

Neighboring Will County only exceeded one metric for the week of August 30 through September 5, with 117 new cases per 100,000 recorded for the week.

However, as part of Region 7, with a current positivity rate of 7.5%, it remains under the increased mitigations imposed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on August 26. Those include no indoor dining, and no group gatherings of more than 25 people. Those regulations will be lifted once the region as a whole has a positivity rate averaging 6.5% or less for a 14-day period.