DuPage County Crosses 50% Vaccination Threshold

More than half of DuPage County residents are fully vaccinated according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). At 50.27%, DuPage ranks first among Illinois counties for residents being fully vaccinated.

“We are pleased to lead the state with 50% of all DuPage County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala via email. “As a result of this vaccination progress, current reports indicate a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in DuPage County.”

Per DuPage County, of residents 12 years and older who are currently eligible to be vaccinated, 67% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 59% are fully vaccinated. Those numbers jump significantly when isolating for one of the most at-risk groups, seniors. Of DuPage County residents aged 65 and older, 93% have received at least one vaccine dose and 87% are fully vaccinated.

Compared to Other Illinois Counties

DuPage is the first county to cross the halfway mark to 100% vaccination by a significant margin. Cook County is the second most-vaccinated county, coming in at 47.02% as of June 7. Due to high marks in the state’s more populous counties, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, and Sangamon are the only counties ahead of the state’s vaccination rate of 43.77%.

Will County, which includes some of south Naperville, sits at 42.39%.

80% Goal for DuPage County

On April 30, DuPage County announced at a press conference a new goal of 80% of residents over the age of 16 vaccinated by July 1. That goal was set before eligibility was expanded to those aged 12 and older. While accomplishing that now looks unlikely, other metrics show good news. DuPage is averaging 42 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, the lowest mark since July 2020. And it’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is the lowest its been in at least a year at 2.4%.

“We are encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get your shot today and help us put an end to this pandemic by protecting yourself, loved ones, and community against this deadly virus,” said Ayala. “This is Our Shot DuPage!”

The next milestone for DuPage will likely come tomorrow as the one millionth vaccine dose approaches. DuPage has administered 998,267 doses, with a seven-day rolling average of 3,255 per day.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.