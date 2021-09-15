DuPage County Board Chairman Won’t Seek Reelection

The DuPage County Board will see a change following the 2022 mid-term election, with Dan Cronin announcing yesterday he doesn’t plan to seek reelection as chairman.

Moving Forward

Cronin intends to serve out the remainder of his term, which is set to expire in December 2022. He said officials should expect him to continue to “energetically, enthusiastically and persuasively support the mission of DuPage County” as chairman.

“This is rewarding, fulfilling work, and I’m just as dedicated today as I was when first took the oath of office,” Cronin said. “Make no mistake, I intend to remain on the board as chairman.”

Cronin likened his job as chairman and his role as a husband and father as being “not a bad gig” to have.

About the Chairman

Cronin originally took office as the county board’s chairman in 2010 after completing a two-decade run in the Illinois General Assembly. Since then, he’s won re-election bids to maintain control of his position in both 2014 and 2018.

Why Now?

Cronin said that as the incumbent to the position, he felt compelled to announce his decision not to seek reelection in front of the county board. “I felt that I owe it to you to let you know what I’m going to do,” he said.

Accomplishments Touted

Cronin said he is proud of what he’s accomplished as the county board’s chairman. Under his leadership, the county dissolved seven units of government, tackled the opioid/heroin crisis and eliminated the quarter-cent sales tax.

“Most importantly, I think we changed the culture here promoting collaboration, consolidation, and smart efficient responsive and responsible government,” Cronin said.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

photo: file image, 2019

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.