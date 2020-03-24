covid-19

DuPage County Announces First COVID-19 Death

Posted on March 24, 2020

The DuPage County Health Department announced the first death in the county due to COVID-19.

A Longterm Care Facility Resident

A press release from the health department indicated the individual was a resident of Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in her 90s with underlying conditions. She tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

“We are saddened by this news of the first death in a DuPage County resident,” said DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala. “We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and caregivers. This underscores the need for us all to take necessary precautions to help prevent spread of COVID-19, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Eleven New Cases

There are also 11 new cases of COVID-19 in DuPage County since yesterday, bringing the county’s total to 106 COVID-19 cases. Many of those are among the 46 cases at the Chateau facility in Willowbrook, though not all of those 46 are DuPage County residents. Some are staff that live in other counties and are not included in DuPage’s 106.

Reminders from DCHD

The health department’s release included a reminder that nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care facilities have the highest risk populations due to their age and underlying medical conditions. DCHD continues to discourage testing for individuals who are mildly or not sick at all. If you are sick, please stay home except to get medical care.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

