DuPage County Among Top 2% In U.S. With Eligible Vaccinated Residents

DuPage County is among the top 2% of counties in the nation with the highest number of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of vaccinated eligible residents.

“With so many residents vaccinated against COVID-19, the spread of this deadly virus has remained relatively low throughout the county,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) in a press release. “We are confident that vaccination not only prevents people from getting sick, it also prevents the spread of COVID-19 and saves lives. We continue to urge residents, visitors, and workers in DuPage County, who are eligible, but have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their family, and their community.”

The latest statistics show that more than 80% of eligible DuPage County residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 64% of those are fully vaccinated. In the 65-year and older group, 98% have received at least one dose, with 82% fully vaccinated.

57% of the total DuPage County population is now fully vaccinated.

The county has been proactive in its efforts, offering Six Flags tickets as incentives in the past and rolling out the DCHD Care Van to take vaccinations out to the communities. This week it will be visiting Lombard and West Chicago. There’s also a homebound vaccination program available to those who cannot venture out. Information on that program is available on the health department’s website or by calling (630) 682-7400.

With metrics moving in a more positive direction overall, the county will be scaling back its COVID-19 news releases, transitioning from daily reports to weekly, issued on Fridays.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

