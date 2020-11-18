DuPage County Allocates Additional $2.5 Million To Help Bars, Restaurants

The DuPage County Board is allotting an additional $2.5 million in CARES Act funds to help local bars and restaurants that are struggling under COVID-19 mitigations.

The decision was made today during a special call meeting held by the board.

Restrictions Placed

On October 23, Governor J.B. Pritzker placed additional mitigations on Region 8, which includes DuPage County, due to a rise in COVID-19 metrics in the area. Those regulations prohibited indoor service at bars and restaurants. Further mitigations were then placed on November 11, which restricted group sizes at those establishments to six.

“We understand the severity and the danger associated with this virus, but we also understand the negative economic impacts these orders will have on our businesses. We are dedicating millions to provide relief to local businesses while we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said DuPage County Chairman Dan Cronin.

Requirements

To qualify for the funds, a business must have an annual revenue of less than $4 million, make more than 50% of its revenue from food or liquor sales, and be in the geographic boundaries of DuPage County. Up to $15,000 may be received per business. Only those businesses in compliance with the governor’s executive orders will be considered.

Monies will be dispersed through the Reinvest DuPage program which was launched in May. So far the program has allocated $21 million in funds to DuPage County small businesses.

Applying

Interested businesses can apply online through the Choose DuPage website, beginning Wednesday, November 18 at 8 a.m. For further information, call (630) 955-2090.

