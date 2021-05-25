DuPage Children’s Museum To Reopen On June 5

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) in Naperville is set to reopen its doors to the general public on Saturday, June 5.

“We are going to be opening with a reduced capacity pre-registered admission, which basically means that your tickets will be timed-out so they do need to be reserved ahead of time,” said Guest Experience Senior Manager at DCM Cassie Coffey. “And guests can do that online on our website.”

The museum will be open on June 3 and 4, but for members only who register online.

Memberships will also be reactivated and expirations will be adjusted for time lost due to the museum’s closure.

New Exhibit

The interactive museum will open with a new exhibit called “Move & Groove” on the second floor.

“So we have a fun second level of the museum that has been reorganized to feature some of our favorite pieces of artist’s instruments and our math exhibit,” said Coffey. “But then we’ve also incorporated a gross-motor play area, called Move & Groove, which is based off of a piece of art work by Piet Mondrian.”

Many fan favorite exhibits and the museum’s art room are ready to be used again by community members. But for now, the popular AWEsome water exhibit will remain closed, though Coffey says it is set to reopen in the coming months.

The DuPage Children’s Museum has been closed to the general public since March of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past three months, it has been offering private playtime bookings in limited numbers.

Time To Reopen DCM Says

But since positivity rates have declined over the last several months and vaccines have become available the museum now feels comfortable opening back up on a broader scale.

Illinois Bridge Phase also allows for museums to increase their capacity from 25% to 60%.

Coffey said high touch surfaces in the museum will be regularly cleaned, and every community member, ages two and up, will need to wear a mask when inside the building.

Virtual programming, which had been offered over the past year, will continue, along with some outdoor events.

To keep up with the latest information you can visit DCM’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

