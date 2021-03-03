DuPage Children’s Museum Offers Private Play Time

The DuPage Children’s Museum is now offering private play time.

Guests can book 90-minute slots to return inside the museum in small groups of up to 10 children and adults. It’s the first time in nearly a year that the public has been allowed back inside the building, after COVID-19 mitigations.

Two Experience Choices

The 90-minute-booking allows time to explore, discover and build through one of two different experiences. The Explore Experience sends kids to the Creativity Connection space for cooperative play. Children can have fun and learn through the use of color, light, shadow and texture. They’ll also be able to check out the newly designed Move & Groove space. There they can make some music and dance around, in an area highlighting gross motor play.

The second option is the Discover Experience. Budding builders will find all the tools they need in Build It and Make it Move, whether tubes, gears or the real deal. Balls and other objects can be used to test motion and solve problems through engineering. The experience also includes AWEsome Electricity and AWEsome Air with circuits and towers. There’s also time for some hands-on art fun in The Studio.

Fun To Be Back

Initial bookings have proven to be quite a hit, according to Museum CEO, Andrea Wiles.

“After months of planning and preparation for a safe return to in-person play, last Friday, the Museum team greeted our first guests in almost a year! They were almost as excited as we are,” said Wiles. “Seven little boys and their three moms calmed down just long enough to have their temperatures taken; then they were off and running. So amazing to see and hear children laughing, squealing, and playing in our exhibits again!”

Booking

Those interested can book through the DuPage Children’s Museum website. Booking times currently run from Friday to Sunday through March 21. Then beginning March 22, the museum will open up hours from Monday through Sunday. Anyone over two years old must wear a mask over their nose and mouth during the playtime. Each group will also be assigned a private restroom during their time at the museum. No food is allowed and the Café is currently closed.

“Guest safety is our top priority,” said DCM Chief of Building and Making, Kimberly Stull. “To help provide the safest play experience possible, we have enhanced our already robust procedures. This includes small capacities in exhibit spaces and deep cleaning after each session.”

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

