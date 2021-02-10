dupage children's museum launches virtual artist-in-residence program

The DuPage Children’s Museum is launching a virtual Artist-in-Residence program.

Kids’ Art Inspires Collaborative Work

Artist Laura Lynne will guide children in creating pieces that will then be used to inspire a collaborative art project, which will hang in the museum.

The art project will be reflective of Lynne’s style, which is described as “nature with a whimsical twist.” It will feature a large-scale scene of the native Illinois prairie.

“Exploring and appreciating the natural world is very important to me. I’d like to share that with the children and adults at DuPage Children’s Museum,” shares Laura Lynne. “Living by the beautiful rivers in Illinois we often see birds and other animals close to the water. I’d like to help the children look closer at the natural spaces where they live… This will help them to learn about natural science as well as art.”

Aspects of the prairie like wildflowers, animals and grasses will be part of the design. Lynne’s technique of mixed-media paper cut collage will be incorporated for the finished product.

Children Create Art

Children will take part in making their own projects with instruction from pre-recorded videos as well as optional Thursday live, virtual workshops, which will run on February 18, February 25 and March 4 at 4 p.m. Lynne along with Arts & Maker Specialist, Dustin Thacker will help virtually guide the students.

Videos will instruct kids in 14 different projects, with the workshops providing the opportunity for sharing ideas and their work. Those taking part can do all 14, or as few as one.

Once each project is completed, it can be dropped off at the museum to be used to inspire the collaborative piece.

Registration

Those interested can register online for the project. Activities are designed for those age 4 and older, and may require some adult assistance. With registration, participants will receive a box of supplies to help them complete their designs. The cost is $12 per box for DCM members, and $17 for non-members.

“When Children see themselves as artists it opens up new avenues of self expression,” said Dustin Thacker, DCM Arts & Maker Specialist. “Collaborating with a professional artist gives children the chance to see themselves and their art in new and profound ways!”

