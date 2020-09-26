DuPage Children’s Museum Hosts Storybook Festival

Posted on September 26, 2020

Storybook Festival

The DuPage Children’s Museum hosted a new event on Saturday, Storybook Festival.

“Storybook Festival is a celebration of everything stories, imagination, and books,” said Cassie Coffey, guest experiences senior manager of the museum. “We know all of our young and older visitors love books and literature so we wanted to have an event that celebrated all the creativity and imagination that goes into creating fun reading experiences with their family.

“We have a puppet show area where kids can make their own puppets, design their own puppets, and then put on a show in our puppet theatres. We have a literature laboratory where they can build their own books and build story cubes to roll and come up with their own stories. And then there’s a fun mural art activity, super-sized storyboards where kids can paint with local mural artist Jason Watts.”

Some kids came dressed as their favorite book characters and participated in story time with the Naperville Public Library.

Book Drive

The event also served as a book drive, with DuPage Children’s Museum partnering with Bernie’s Book Bank.

“So Bernie’s Book Bank basically collects and redistributes new or used books to families in need.”

The organization collected new or gently used children’s books for birth through sixth grade reading levels.

Family Events

According to Coffey, the museum is grateful they can provide an event for their families.

“We always want to make sure that families feel like we’re there for them and we’re here to create fun during a tough time. And it brings us so much joy to see them as well. It’s something we have definitely missed over the past few months.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

