Dupage Children’s Museum Getting Creative During Closure

The DuPage Children’s Museum’s mission is to “ignite the potential of all children to learn through hands-on exploration by integrating art, math, and science.”

Though the museum has temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns, the DCM is still seeking to achieve their mission.

“It’s on us”

“I think it’s on us first to reposition ourselves,” said DuPage Children’s Museum President & CEO Andrea Wiles. “We have always been a place that’s not just about coming to the museum. It’s about how do we extend our support to families and caregivers to support their children and play and early learning and to ensure their healthy development.”

Wiles said the museum is exploring ways they can accomplish that online – possibly through taped and live video and other resources to help children.

“We’re looking at all of our programming and all of our partnerships and just the enormous amount of creativity that we have internally to develop kind of a menu of programs that will be available online,” said Wiles.

Resources Coming

Though they’re still discussing how to best support families at home, they hope to have resources available on their website in the coming days and weeks.

“Our children need us to be their leaders and need us to stop and play and to put the stress aside and to focus on what we can do to support their healthy development during this trying time,” said Wiles.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

