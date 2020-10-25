DuPage Children’s Museum Celebrates Fall With Pumpkin Palooza

Pumpkin Palooza

The DuPage Children’s Museum hosted their annual event, Pumpkin Palooza on Saturday.

“Pumpkin Palooza at the museum is our fall festival. Every year we want to celebrate this colorful time of year by bringing all things pumpkin and spiders and just seasonal colors out to the museum for families to enjoy,” said Cassie Coffey, guest experiences senior manager of the museum. “We start off the event with some pumpkin physics. So we use slingshots to sling play balls. We have gooey pumpkin gut slime which is just really fun, goopy, non-Newtonian fluid made out of pumpkin guts that the kids can create on their own and take home. We’re doing elephant toothpaste inside of a pumpkin and then some pumpkin pyrotechnics as well.”

New Addition

The fall celebration is usually held inside. But this year due to COVID-19, the museum decided to host the event outside which allowed them to bring in a new addition.

“We decided to utilize our parking lot and it’s given us a lot of opportunity to work with some other partners we haven’t before,” said Coffey. “This year we’re working with Naperville Public Works. They’ve brought a cherry picker out to our event and they’re dropping pumpkins from 70 feet in the air and we’re watching them explode when they hit the ground.”

Supporting Families

“Being able to still bring out the things we love about science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a way that kids can safely participate with their families, it’s just what we’re all about here at the museum,” said Coffey. “So we’re excited to support people when they’re not able to enjoy some of the things they’re used to normally.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.