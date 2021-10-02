DuPage Children’s Museum Brings Questioneers Books to Life

“I’ve always had such a soft spot for this place. So to think that this group of talented people would come up with an exhibit for these books, it was beyond my imagination. It was marvelous,” said Andrea Beaty, author of the Questioneers book series.

Questioneers Characters at DCM

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) has a new exhibit that’s brought the characters for this children’s book author to life. “The Questioneers are a series of books about passion, curiosity, bravery, art and about creativity,” said Beaty. “Just really the traits that every kid has.”

The Naperville-based author explores those traits with Iggy Peck, Architect, Sofia Valdez, Future Prez, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Rosie Revere, Engineer.

“It was such a natural fit. And with Andrea Beaty being an author being based here in Naperville, New York Times best-selling books that align directly with our mission and vision,” said president and CEO of the DuPage Children’s Museum, Andrea Wiles. “I mean we’re all about nurturing joyful discovery and learning and that’s 100% about what all these characters are about. Ada and Iggy and Sofia and Rosie. They’re about having fun and discovering the world around them, and that’s DCM.”

Each character looks different and is unique in their own way. And that’s thanks to the books’ illustrator, David Roberts. “I love it so much because when I go to schools I look out and that’s the same class of kids looking back at me or there’s always so many kinds of kids,” said Beaty. “It’s so important for every kid to see themselves, to see their families, to see their communities, to see a connection to their real lives in books.”

Questioneers Exhibit

Kids visiting “The Questioneers: Read. Question. Think. Play!” will be able to interact with the characters and put themselves in their shoes through hands-on experiences. In addition to the books, Ada Twist, Scientist now has her own series on Netflix. But it’s the joy of their journey at home that speaks most to Beaty. “It’s all so much. It’s wonderful,” said Beaty.

The Questioneers is the first exhibit the museum has built, and is now open. The young characters will be here through next September before traveling the country.

“We are a permanent, iconic place at the front door of Naperville. We need to make sure we are here for decades to come,” said Wiles. “And that means that we are always being creative and thoughtful about how we can serve not only our audiences but help other organizations reach that vision of ensuring that there is access to extraordinary learning experiences so that all children can thrive.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.