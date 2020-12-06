DuPage Children’s Museum Brings Bubble Bash Right to Your Home

The DuPage Children’s Museum is bringing New Year’s Eve festivities right to families’ homes.

Since the museum can’t celebrate the day in-person due to COVID-19, they found another way to ring in the new year.

Bubble Bash in a Box

“Bubble Bash in a Box takes the museum’s annual Bubble Bash event, it’s our family-friendly New Year’s Eve, and basically it

puts everything into a box so you can celebrate safely at home,” said Cassie Coffey, guest experiences senior manager at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

What’s Included?

The Bubble Bash in a Box has eight holiday activities including DIY confetti poppers, DIY disco balls, and more with guided how-to videos.

Families will also have access to digital content so they can jam out to a couple of virtual musical performances, stretch out with family yoga, and even countdown with museum friends.

“We didn’t want to be quiet, we wanted to celebrate the New Year,” said Coffey. “And so this box was our way of bringing the creative, fun activities that you can find at the museum into their homes.”

All necessary supplies are included in the box.

Giving Back

Bubble Bash in a box is on sale now.

If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, you can donate a box to a child in an underserved community for an additional $15.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.