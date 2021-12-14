DuPage Children’s Bubble Bash Back to In-Person

The DuPage Children’s Museum’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, Bubble Bash, will be back to an in-person event this year. It will feature hands-on exhibits, special activities, and live musical performances.

Bubble Bash

Special activities include creating festive party wear, DIY confetti poppers and party rockets, glowing art, firework painting, and a photo booth. A new addition this year will be “bubbling fun during a cool science show featuring the powers and properties of liquid nitrogen,” according to a press release.

This year’s live entertainment includes Little Miss Ann along with a DJ from Bach to Rock Naperville. Little Miss Ann is an “award-winning Chicago Kids Musician, a former Chicago Public School teacher, an instructor at the Old Town School of Folk Music, an activist, a mom, and a first generation Filipina American,” according to the press release. She will perform at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

“This event is all about creating memorable experiences – whether families are creating their own musical instruments to make some noise at the countdown or experimenting with fluorescent paint in The Studio,” said Chris Berg, public programs manager at DuPage Children’s Museum. “Children will have the opportunity to play with our exhibits and also create an array of items to celebrate the new year before our ‘choose your own countdown’ opportunities.”

Ringing in the New Year

That morning will have two New Year’s countdowns at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to choose to ring in the New Year with confetti, bubbles, DIY party rocket launch, or a sensory-friendly quiet countdown. Face masks are required for those 2 and older and pre-registration is recommended. Tickets are on sale now and can be found on the DuPage Children’s Museum website.

The museum’s Bubble Bash event takes place December 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the 20th year of the event. Last year due to the pandemic, the museum had Bubble Bash in a Box with all necessary supplies to celebrate at home.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo courtesy: DuPage Children’s Museum