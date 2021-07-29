DuPage At Substantial Level | Attempted Armed Robbery | Naperville Olympian

DuPage At Substantial Level

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has issued a new recommendation that is consistent with the recently updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, urging everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to wear a mask while indoors to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent hospitalization and death. Will County is also at a Substantial level.

Attempted Armed Robbery

A $750,000 bond has been set for a Chicago man who is accused of attempting to rob a delivery driver at gunpoint in Naperville, police say. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and acting Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres say Frederick Holmon, 31, had attempted to rob a beverage supply delivery driver with a 9mm semi-automatic rifle on July 27, 2021 at a Jewel at 1759 West Ogden Avenue. Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt.

Downtown Parking Study

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is seeking public input on downtown parking. Officials had converted on-street parking from two-hour spaces to 30 minutes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Naperville Alliance is looking to assess how parking needs have changed now that the pandemic is waning. Residents and community members are encouraged to complete the newly released survey, which can be found on the City of Naperville’s website.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The highly anticipated opening day of Dave’s Hot Chicken is finallu here. The California-based restaurant is set to open its first location in Illinois right here in Naperville. The restaurant specializes in fried chicken with six heat levels. You can grab a bite of Dave’s Hot Chicken 2736 Showplace Drive.

Naperville Olympian

A Naperville born Olympian is shining in Tokyo. Jordyn Poulter is a setter for the 3-0 USA women’s volleyball team, which recently upset China in straight sets. Poulter was born in Naperville before moving to Colorado, though returned to the state to play collegiate volleyball at Illinois. Team USA continued the prelim round with a win against Turkey this morning.