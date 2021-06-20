Downtown Naperville’s Classic Car Show 2021

Classic Car Show

Every year on the Saturday of Father’s Day Weekend, rows of vintage cars line the streets of Jackson Avenue in Downtown Naperville.

After a year off due to COVID-19, the Classic Car Show made a comeback for the seventh year.

“This year people are so happy to be back out,” said executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Katie Wood. “I mean this is a close community of car enthusiasts so they’re meeting each other and seeing each other again too so it’s just really a lot of joy to be out here today.”

“We have great weather, everyone was so excited to be here saying ‘who brought the weather today?’ and it’s been great,” said Maddy Clary, marketing specialist for the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

A Ride Back in Time

Around 100 car owners showed off their vehicles. Models in all shapes and sizes were on display for visitors to take a peek.

“This is a fun part of being here is to help educate people as to the classics we’ve had all the years and how we’ve progressed but it’s still some pretty neat stuff back in that time as well,” said Ray Brownfield, owner of a 1966 Mustang Convertible.

When Ed Olson was looking for his own piece of history, he had his sights set on a 1957 model. But his search took him down a different path and toward his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible.

“I couldn’t find one that I could afford,” said Olson. “But I found this one and obviously I fell in love with the color, and the rest is history.”

Taking spectators on a ride, back in time.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.