Downtown Naperville Celebrates Halloween

Dinosaurs, princesses, witches, and much more took over at Downtown Naperville’s Halloween Hop. Around 70 businesses got into the spirit to hand out candy and other treats.

“[It’s] a way to get back to normalcy,” said Danielle Tufano, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “You can get out of the house, you can have some fun, you can dress up. You can get some candy, who doesn’t love candy? And just have a great time with the different shops and restaurants and activities that we have here in Downtown Naperville.”

“We love Halloween and we’re doing a family costume this year so we thought it would be a fun time to come down to Naperville which we love so much,” said Sarah Davis, who came out to the Halloween Hop.

Trick-or-Treaters lined the streets of Downtown Naperville including Jackson Avenue, the Main Street Promenade, and Water Street. The event also featured hand and face painting and free rides with the Naperville Trolley.

Naper Settlement

Those all costumed up and ready for some treats also headed over for Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement. “I think what draws people to this event is the idea that they know they’re in one place although there’s 31 structures on the grounds at Naper Settlement. So it feels like all types of different stations or stops like you’re trick or treating,” said Jeanne Schultz Angel, director of learning experiences at Naper Settlement.

16 stations handed out candy, toys, and other fun items for kids to take home. “We were looking for a safe and fun place to be outdoors and also we really appreciate the historical value that is brought by Naper Settlement,” said Mindy Salyers, who came out to Trick-or-Treat at Naper Settlement with her family.

