Downtown Naperville Celebrates 2022 Star Wars Day on Main Street

Galaxies collided Wednesday night in downtown Naperville, as the 501st Midwest Garrison in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) helped Jedis of all ages commemorate this year’s “May the 4th Be With You” Star Wars celebration.

“This is Star Wars Day, so why not bring people into Downtown Naperville to hang out with the 501st Legion,” said Danielle Tufano, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. “We have the Midwest Garrison out here, some volunteers, dressed up in character, here to have fun with people.”

The volunteer group was “ formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity”. The celebration on Main Street featured many of their actors, which provided plenty of photo opportunities for families to pose with their favorite Star Wars villains.

The DNA was excited to commemorate the biggest day of the year for Star Wars superfans, and give its businesses a bit of a boost in the process.

“It’s a great way to bring families out, interact with us, let people know that we’re open for business,” said Tufano. “The street is open even though there’s construction going on, with ramps into each and every business and we’re having fun out here – the force is strong,”

Naperville News 17’s Anna Rozner reports.

