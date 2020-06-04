Downtown Aurora Protest Turns Into A Night of Looting & Destruction: Facebook Live

During a peaceful Aurora protest at the City’s police department yesterday afternoon, a large group gathered in unison calling for police accountability after the death of George Floyd. But that changed after the crowd marched towards the city’s downtown area.

Violent Acts

Objects were hurled at police officers, squad cars were burned down, and others sustained gunfire, according to police. Aurora’s Mayor, Richard Irvin, believes the actions were the result of an outside influence.

“And the protest was hijacked by others and turned into a destructive night of vandalism, looting, and terror. What I don’t understand is how the number grew significantly with people outside of Aurora using strategic methods to stir discord and encourage mass confusion and crime,” said Irvin.

Small Businesses Targeted

The night brought out looters who broke into small businesses, some of which were scheduled to reopen today as part of Phase 3 in the Restore Illinois plan.

When asked what’s next, one affected business owner replied, “I can’t say right now. Honestly I don’t know.”

Community Resolve

Some community members stood strong and tried to protect businesses, while others took to the streets and started cleaning some of the mess left behind.

“Why are you sweeping?” This is my business. This is Aurora [and] I work here. These people help me take care of my family; I don’t want to see it like this. This is ridiculous,” said Bruce, owner of Chicago Style Barber.

Police Take Action

Looters were able to start a fire inside and near First Midwest Bank, and attempted to get inside an ATM outside it.

Police officers mobilized by putting on gas masks and heading towards the bank. They used tear gas to back up the crowd and were able to control the blaze near and inside the building.

Firsthand Account

I along with my colleague Ryan Skyrd were there last night covering the story, but left after tear gas and objects were thrown at us.

“There’s a sensationalized [feeling] of burning happening around my eyes. There’s rocks being thrown at me, I’m getting down,” said Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal.

Aftermath of Aurora Protest

In total, 17 people were arrested on several charges including burglary damage. Some rioters and a police officer sustained minor injuries.

Fire fighter crews were able to save First Midwest Bank from burning, but the looting that occurred made a huge financial impact to the downtown businesses.

“We talked about the damage with all the fire damage, and the damage to the property and we’re up close to about $3 million in damages to the City of Aurora,” said Mayor Irvin.