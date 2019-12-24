Donation Needs For Local Nonprofits

During the holiday season, many people are in the spirit of giving and many nonprofits need the extra support during this time.

Goodwill

At Goodwill, what they need most during the holidays – are holiday items.

“We will receive more of around this time are – people who venture out to get new holiday decorations, they will give us their older decorations and décor and stuff like that. But that’s what our customers are looking for too,” said Goodwill Manager Jason Hwang.

And if you have any knickknacks lying around, Hwang said customers search for them to use as white elephant gifts.

To drop off any donations, Goodwill is located at 539 Fort Hill Drive.

Loaves & Fishes

Buying a holiday meal at Loaves & Fishes is another way to help. For $35, you can purchase one that is enough for a family of four.

But if you’d like to make a direct donation to the grocery store, Loaves & Fishes has a new way to do that.

“The advantage of the Virtual Food Drive is number one, you can complete it in 60 seconds, so it’s really easy to do. Number two, we provide a menu of healthy food items which is what our clients need most,” said Loaves & Fishes CEO Mike Havala.

Milk, eggs, and canned soup are some of the items on the list. These items, and others on the most needed list, can also be dropped off in person at 1871 High Grove Lane.

Family Shelter Service Resale Shop

If it’s not décor or food, another way to help is through the Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage Resale Shop.

“While we need a lot of things, clothing is really important especially in the winter months. From clothing that you would wear indoors to outerwear, in all sizes is important for us,” said Family Shelter Service Executive Director Rita Lopez Brosnan.

They also look for books, toys, and games. All the money made from the Resale Shop goes back to the shelter to help its programs.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.