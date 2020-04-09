District 204’s Tentative Reschedule of Senior Events

With the current stay-at-home order lasting until the end of April in Illinois, scheduled events after the date are still up in the air. Indian Prairie School District 204 is looking ahead, and has planned several alternative dates for senior-related events, like prom and graduation, if previously set plans fall through because of COVID-19 concerns.

According to the district, principals from each district high schools sent out an email to their community today announcing the alternative dates.

Metea Valley

Metea Valley’s tentative plan is to hold prom on July 10 at Seven Bridges at 7 p.m. Graduation will take place on July 18 at 2 p.m. at Northern Illinois University.

Metea Valley High School’s principal Darren Echols said, “We thought it would be helpful for us to share our end of year prom and graduation plans if we are unable to honor the current dates we have in May. Our entire staff would like to provide our seniors with those very special experiences if safety conditions allow.”

Neuqua Valley

Neuqua Valley’s tentative date for prom is July 16 at 6:30 pm at Drury Lane. And graduation will be on July 18 at 6 p.m. at Northern Illinois University.

Neuqua Valley High School’s principal said, “While we are not able to reschedule or recreate all that we had hoped to celebrate with you, we do want to share that if we are not able to return to school in May, we have made alternate plans for two events important to you and our school.”

Waubonsie Valley

The email from Waubonsie Valley High School’s principal did not have a message, but did have tentative dates.

Their contingency plan is to hold prom at Bolingbrook Golf Club on July 9 at 7 pm. Graduation would be pushed to on July 18 at 10 a.m. at Northern Illinois University.

The emails were sent prior to today’s press conference by Governor J.B. Pritzker, in which he advised against mass gatherings in the summer. “From my perspective today, I just don’t see how we’re going to have mass gatherings of people,” said Pritzker. “Until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away, I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere.”

District 204’s Tentative Plans

The District 204 clarified that event dates “are all tentative and will only happen if safety conditions allow and final decisions will be made after April 30.”

For the latest information you can check the district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.